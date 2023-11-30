Why Kelly Clarkson’s Ex, Brandon Blockstock, Must Return Over $2.6 Million to Her

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has scored another victory against her ex, Brandon Blackstock.

In court docs obtained by "Extra," Blackstock has been ordered to give up $2,641,374 in commissions to Clarkson for unlawfully securing deals while he was her manager.

According to a California labor commissioner, only talent agents, not managers, are allowed to legally secure such gigs and deals for their clients.

The papers revealed that Blackstock took home $1.98 million in commissions for Clarkson’s judging gig on “The Voice.” Her hosting gig for the Billboard Music Awards earned him just $93.30.

Blockstock’s attorneys have appealed the ruling.

While Clarkson wanted Blackstock to give back his commissions that he earned for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the commissioner ruled against that and is letting him keep it.

The two called it quits in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

In March 2022, Kelly and Brandon settled the divorce.

As part of their settlement, Clarkson pays spousal support to Blackstock, who will get $115,000 a month until January 2024. Additionally, he’ll be receiving $45,600 a month in child support and $1.3 million from Kelly.

Thanks to the prenup they signed, Clarkson will be keeping much of her money, including her $20 million in annual earnings.

According to TMZ, the prenup separates all of Kelly’s assets and income earned during her marriage.