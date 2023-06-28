Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson opened up about taking antidepressants to help get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I looked at my therapist and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'” Kelly said on the “Las Culturitas” podcast Wednesday.

“I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months,” she revealed. “My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy and I need help… and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it].”

The Grammy winner confessed to initially being against antidepressants due to past family issues.

“Just from things I saw in my childhood. I was so against any kind of foreign medication. I was like, ‘No, there’s got to be a better way of talking to someone and figuring this out. I don’t want to numb myself. Then when my divorce was happening — I feel like it lasted forever — I [talked to my therapist about it].”

Kelly has been quite candid about her $45-million divorce battle with Blackstock, whom she married in 2013.

“I don’t think people realize when you’re on camera, going through a divorce and just a lot of things changing in my world — it was very hard to smile,” the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.

Her new album, “Chemistry” released June 23 provides fans with a glimpse at the break-up.

One review of the record says Kelly paints her ex-Brandon Blackstock as a “Sunshine-stealing, secret-harboring partner who made it his mission to bleed her dry” after they split.