Celebrity News June 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Wouldn’t Have Made It Without’ Antidepressants After Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson opened up about taking antidepressants to help get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
“I looked at my therapist and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'” Kelly said on the “Las Culturitas” podcast Wednesday.
“I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months,” she revealed. “My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy and I need help… and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it].”
The Grammy winner confessed to initially being against antidepressants due to past family issues.
“Just from things I saw in my childhood. I was so against any kind of foreign medication. I was like, ‘No, there’s got to be a better way of talking to someone and figuring this out. I don’t want to numb myself. Then when my divorce was happening — I feel like it lasted forever — I [talked to my therapist about it].”
Kelly has been quite candid about her $45-million divorce battle with Blackstock, whom she married in 2013.
“I don’t think people realize when you’re on camera, going through a divorce and just a lot of things changing in my world — it was very hard to smile,” the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.
Her new album, “Chemistry” released June 23 provides fans with a glimpse at the break-up.
One review of the record says Kelly paints her ex-Brandon Blackstock as a “Sunshine-stealing, secret-harboring partner who made it his mission to bleed her dry” after they split.
The “American Idol” star shared on “The Today Show” that she contacted her ex about the new album. “I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one [thing]. You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us.”