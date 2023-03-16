Kelly Clarkson Says Brandon Blackstock Split Was Not ‘Overnight Decision’

Getty

Singer Kelly Clarkson is reflecting on her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In the summer of 2020, the two called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage.

During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Clarkson opened up on how the divorce affected her. She said, “It rips you apart, whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work."

She elaborated, “I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

“Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" Kelly emphasized. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

Since the divorce, Kelly makes a conscious effort to check in with their kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, about their feelings. She said, “I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?’ Especially the past two years ... It kills me, [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh, God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."

Clarkson noted, “I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'"

She stressed, “I think [it's important to be] communicating with them and... not treating them like an adult, because they're not, but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

After some back and forth, Kelly and Brandon settled their divorce a year ago.