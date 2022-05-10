NBC

Kelly Clarkson is getting used to Mother’s Day as a single mom, and revealing the gift that nearly had her in tears!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause chatted with Kelly at NBC’s “American Song Contest” finale, along with her co-host Snoop Dogg.

Krause asked how they celebrated Mother’s Day, and Snoop shared, “I gave my missus a Woman’s Day party where it was all mothers and no mens was there. It was all for her and her girls and that’s what you do, get out the way and let ‘em have some fun.”

Kelly, who is mom to River, 7, and Remington, 6, added, “I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids. So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down, I was like, ‘What??!!’”

Snoop added, “No one understands how important time is,” and Kelly agreed, saying, “I had the best day, and it was amazing.”

Fast forward to the finale, where the musicians helped crown Oklahoma-born K-pop singer AleXa the winner.

Kelly said, “She’s got a really strong fanbase… It’s awesome to just have your song, like, catapulted to everybody, like, having it in their head these last eight weeks we’ve been hearing them.”

Snoop added, “I think everybody won. You got to look at it like this: everybody got a chance to sing they song two or three times, and the songs are still live on streaming platforms.”

Will fans be hearing new music from Snoop and Kelly now that the show is over?

Snoop shared, “We may get some new music, and we may be back for Season 2.”

Clarkson said, “Maybe... I do have something coming out, it’s not… I don’t want to excite people, it is not maybe what people think, but it is something to kind of bridge to another project, so…”