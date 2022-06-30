Getty

Kelly Clarkson’s split with Brandon Blackstock has affected her in more ways than one!

Not only does it have an impact on their kids, it’s also affected the type of music she wants to release.

During an appearance on “The Chart Show with Brooke Reese,” Clarkson revealed, “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been, like, two years and not easy with kids.

She noted, “I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Aside from her Christmas album in 2021, Clarkson hasn’t released a solo album in five years.

Last month, Clarkson opened up about possibly releasing new music soon.

She told "Extra's" Katie Krause, “Maybe... I do have something coming out, it’s not… I don’t want to excite people, it is not maybe what people think, but it is something to kind of bridge to another project, so…”

Katie asked if it is a new song, but Kelly would only say, “It is similar. I can’t describe it, really. It’s really hard to do.”

In March, Kelly and Brandon settled their divorce.

As part of the agreement, Brandon had to move out of their Montana ranch by June 1. While staying there, he had to pay $12,500 a month to Kelly, who is now the sole owner.

Should Brandon move out of Montana, the custody arrangement for their two children—River, 7, and Remington, 5—will be re-evaluated.

Blackstock has reportedly moved out of Clarkson’s Montana ranch.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “[Blackstock] wanted to fight the order but was ultimately talked out of it.”

Thanks to the prenup they signed, Clarkson will be keeping much of her money, including her $20 million in annual earnings.

According to the outlet, the prenup separates all of Kelly’s assets and income earned during her marriage.

Though Brandon challenged it, a judge ruled to uphold the prenuptial agreement last year.

After seven years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and was granted primary custody of their two children in November 2020.

As part of their settlement, Clarkson will pay spousal support to Blackstock, who will get $115,000 a month until January 2024. Additionally, he’ll be receiving $45,600 a month in child support and $1.3 million from Kelly.