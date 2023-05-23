Blake Shelton Admits He May Break Down on ‘The Voice’ Finale (Exclusive)

NBC

Blake Shelton was in a celebratory mood as he chatted with “Extra’s” Mark Wright ahead of “The Voice” finale performances, his second-to-last show ever!

He confessed that the emotions and tears may hit him later, as he reflected on the experiences he’s had as a coach.

Blake explained, “I've never been that great at being in the moment. I think it won't hit me until later, but I've got to tell you, when I was in the blind auditions and I hit my button the last time for Grace, it surprised me how I felt in that moment. So, who knows? I may break down and cry."

He joked that if he does cry, “Don’t misunderstand it, it may be tears of joy.”

Mark pointed out that Blake met his wife Gwen Stefani while on the show, and went on to ask what “The Voice” means to him.

Shelton said, “It's been the most important chapter of my life. If I look back at everything, all the way back to being a kid back in Oklahoma… so many things happened during this portion of my life. What it did for my personal life, what it did for my career, it's just been a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

He later added, “It’s like hitting the lottery, being a part of something this special.”

Blake also spoke about what he’s excited for in his next chapter.

“I’m excited about not having a plan,” he said, adding, “I’m kind of looking forward to sitting around a little bit.”

Mark also spoke with Shelton’s fellow coach Niall Horan, who said of Blake leaving, “I’m gutted. I would have loved to have got another season out of him at least. It’s a shame, actually, because I've become a good mate with him off camera… We just became good friends. He's a pain — he's a right pain in the ass — but he’s been a great laugh.”

Tonight, Blake and Niall’s teams will go up against Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper’s on the finale of “The Voice.”

Blake has two contestants in the running with Grace West and Noivas, while Niall has Gina Miles, Kelly has D.Smooth and Chance has Sorelle.