Splash News

Divorce revenge for Kelly is a dish best served with coldhearted, brutally honest lyrics like the ones in her breakup anthems “Mine” and “Me.”

The Grammy-winning artist turned talk show host is making major headlines with the release of her new album “Chemistry” as she comes out the other side of a $45 million divorce battle that played out like a soap opera.

“I don’t think people realize when you’re on camera, going through a divorce and just a lot of things changing in my world — it was very hard to smile,” Kelly told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.

One review of the album says Kelly paints her ex-Brandon Blackstock as a “Sunshine-stealing, secret-harboring partner who made it his mission to bleed her dry” after they split.

Clarkson spoke openly with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show about the pain that fueled the album.

“So, this whole new album is about your divorce and anger around the divorce?” asked Stern.

“For the most part you are right, it’s about me healing, which anger is really the basis of hurt, so just a lot of hurt.”

Kelly, who has always been fiercely protective of her kids, says she is not the only one who was affected by the divorce.

“it’s not just my heart that’s forever changed. There’s other little hearts involved in it too,” Kelly told Extra.

The “American Idol” star has always been an open book about her divorce, even sharing her feelings about it with her daytime audience on “The Kelly Clarkson show.”

“I’m like, this isn’t happiness for both of us. I feel both of us deserve better and neither one of us would want this for our children.”

Getty Images

Asked about her transparency, Kelly told “Extra” she believes sharing the hardships can help people feel less alone.

“I think the difficult thing for me is I am so open, and I think we all go through experiences to share then and help.”

Kelly isn't ready to date again yet, but Howard Stern was already playing matchmaker, mentioning to Kelly that Tom Brady is single.