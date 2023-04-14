Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson just dropped new music!

The singer released lyric videos for “mine” and “me,” two tracks off her upcoming album “chemistry”!

The post-breakup record is Clarkson’s first since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

She opened up about the album on Instagram, explaining, “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Clarkson went on, “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

The song “me” is empowering, as Kelly sings: “I don’t need somebody to hold me / Don’t need somebody to love me / Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’ / Don’t need to need somebody when I got me.”

The song also hints at reasons for the breakup: "I told you I wanted you / But you needed me to need you / Your insecurity / Was the death of you and me” and "I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else, you are the reason I said goodbye."

Meanwhile, “mine” has Clarkson wishing that an ex would get a taste of their own medicine: “I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside / And right when you think that you’ll try again / They cross a line and steal your shine / Like you did mine”

