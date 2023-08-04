Kelly Clarkson Torches Ex Brandon Blackstock with ‘ABCDEFU’ Cover

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has turned to her own music to deal with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and she’s taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book — using a song to slam her ex!

The talk-show queen shaded Blackstock and the fallout from their contentious, $45-million breakup that played out in the headlines, ending her lyric-twisting cover of Gayle’s “ABCDEFU” with a smile at her new Vegas residency and a hearty, “You can all f**k off!" as seen in a video posted by David Tinkle on Instagram.

“When you're on camera and going through a divorce, it was very hard to smile,” Kelly previously told “Extra.”

Kelly could be showing she’s happily divorced and moving on. The Grammy winner has always been an open book about her divorce.

“I think the difficult thing for me is I am so open, and I think we all go through experiences to share then and help,” said Kelly.

And Clarkson has been using her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to share her stories and help people, even opening up about her marital problems on the show.

“It was so important and such a great thing that I had work to come to because you have to pivot and focus the energy elsewhere.”

The series is moving from Los Angeles to New York City this fall, with Kelly saying she and her two kids really need a fresh start,

“It’s not just my heart that's forever changed, there's other little hearts involved in it, too,” Clarkson told “Extra.”