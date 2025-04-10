Joey D. Vieira, 'Lassie' Star Sampled by Tyler the Creator, Dies at 80

CBS

Joey D. Vieira, remembered as former child actor Donald Keeler of "Lassie" fame, died April 7, one day shy of 81 years old.

Joey played Porky on the show's first four seasons. "Lassie" went on to achieve a monumental 19 seasons on the air, putting it among the Top 10 longest-running American TV series in history.

Vieira's "Lassie" co-star Jon Provost announced the sad passing on Facebook, referencing the death of another TV kid star, Jay "Dennis the Menace" North, who also died this week.

"What a hell of a week it's been," Provost, 75, wrote. "An original 'Lassie' cast member, Joey Vieira, 'Porky', passed last night. I received a call from his daughter Shanyn that he entered hospice a couple days ago."

"I'm met Joey when I was seven years old," he went on, "when I started lassie, we hit it off and remain friends forever. Joey was a great guy, a talented actor and even a successful record producer. Joey has joined his son Beau in heaven."

Born April 8, 1944, Vieira, whose aunt was all-time great hoofer Ruby Keeler, initially went by Donald Keeler when he launched his career. He was also the half brother of another child actor on a classic show — Ken "Puggsley" Weatherwax of "The Addams Family."

Debuting on TV's "The Ray Milland Show" (1953) and in the film "The Private War of Major Benson" (1955), his most enduring performance was as Sylvester "Porky" Brockway on "Lassie." He notched 91 episodes out of 591 produced.

Other TV shows he guested on included "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" (1960) and "My Three Sons" (1962).

Most interestingly, Vieira — who had lost weight after some time away from Hollywood — packed on 50 lbs. for a part on the show "Hank," a sitcom created by future hitmaker Garry Marshall. It lasted nine episodes from 1965-1966.

He popped up uncredited in the film "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice" (1969) and also appeared in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986), and Mel Gibson's "The Patriot" (2000).

Vieira was also a musician, one whose song "R&B Ballad" was sampled by Tyler the Creator on the 2017 song "911 / Mr. Lonely."