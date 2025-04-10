Eric Dane Announces ALS Diagnosis: 'Grateful to Have My Loving Family'

Getty Images

"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, he told People magazine exclusively.

The 52-year-old actor shared, "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and is the father of two kids with her — Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Sounding an upbeat note, he went on, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane's hit drama "Euphoria" is back in production as of April 14.

ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable, degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes a patient's muscles.

Most patients usually live two to five years following diagnosis, according to the ALS Association, but some — including the late Stephen Hawking — have been known to live for many years, even decades.

While considered rare, someone receives an ALS diagnosis every 90 minutes.