Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are parents again!

On Monday, the pair announced the birth of their third child.

Alongside a photo of their daughter’s feet, they wrote on Instagram, “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨.”

During the holidays, Patrick noted that their baby girl was arriving “any day now.”

Ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he added, “Brittany says I’ve been stressing her out too much this season. So I got to try to not put so much stress on her through these football games. Hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on ‘the bye’ week somewhere, and then everything will work out perfectly.”

Patrick got what he wanted with a bye-week baby!

The couple announced that they were expecting in July.

Patrick and Brittany posted a Instagram video of themselves holding a sonogram with their two children, Sterling and Bronze.

They captioned the video, “Round three, here we come 🤍.”