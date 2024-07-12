Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are going to be parents again!

On Friday, they announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple posted a Instagram video of themselves holding a sonogram with their two children, Sterling and Bronze.

They captioned the video, “Round three, here we come 🤍.”

The announcement came just a week after the couple attended a match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in the U.K.

Getty Images

In May, Patrick gushed about Brittany on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

He said, “I think people don't even realize how much she does."

"Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that," Mahomes emphasized. "Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

Patrick noted, "It makes things a lot easier... when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You can just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and so, she pushes me to be great. She's done a lot of great things herself."