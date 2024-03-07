Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals She Fractured Her Back

Instagram

Brittany Mahomes just revealed a painful injury.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a fractured back!

She shared a selfie on Instagram Stories, writing, "Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," adding, “From: A girl with a fractured back."

According to UCLA Health “childbirth can contribute to the development of [Pelvic Floor Disorders].”

The website adds that “PFDs occur when women have weakened pelvic muscles or tears in the connective tissue, which may cause pelvic organ prolapse, bladder control problems, or bowel control problems.”

Brittany, who shares Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 15 months, with Patrick, did not elaborate on the injury, but the former soccer player was hoping some rest and relaxation would help.

The 28-year-old wrote in another post, “But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

It seems the family is enjoying some downtime after the Kansas City Chiefs’ stellar season and Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs’ WAGs were making headlines, too, as Brittany hung out with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Extra's" Jenny Taft spoke with Patrick at Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas, and he dished on the women's friendship.