Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Say 'I Do' in Hawaii

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 26, and longtime love Brittany Matthews, 26, tied the knot on Maui Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

People magazine reports Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce and his GF Kayla Nicole were present under the palms, and his little brother Jackson Mahomes served as best man.

The Super Bowl victor looked dapper in a gray suit, while Matthews, a former pro soccer player, was a knockout in a white gown with daring cutouts.

They eagerly announced their nuptials with matching Instagram posts that proclaimed them "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes" with a gray heart to match the groom's look.

Their posts revealed a beaming couple posing under an arch of white flowers and kissing against an idyllic ocean view.

The couple's daughter Skye, 1, was a big part of the festivities.