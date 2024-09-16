Taylor Swift Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday After Chiefs’ Win

Instagram

On Sunday, Taylor Swift was in a celebratory mood!

After watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated his teammate Patrick Mahomes’ 29thbirthday!

The birthday bash, held at Mahomes’ mansion, was documented on social media.

During the celebration, Swift posed with Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby, who are in relationships with Chiefs players Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chris Jones, respectively.

The three women took pics in the photo booth at the party, which was hosted by Patrick’s pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes.

Chariah also posted a series of pics with Taylor from the game on Instagram, writing, "B*tches clearly want my life & it's so evident 🤪."

Earlier in the day, Swift was decked out in Chiefs gear while cheering on Travis with her brother Austin and mother Andrea Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor's longtime pals Danielle Haim and Este Haim were on hand as well.

Swift wore an oversized vintage Kansas City Chiefs shirt as a dress, which she paired with thigh-high black Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Taylor's mom Andrea wore a shirt that read “in my 87 ear,” a nod to Travis’ jersey number.

In a sweet moment shared by fans, Andrea was seen sharing a celebratory hug with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, who was also in the suite along with Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

More than a week ago, Taylor showed her support for Travis at the Chiefs’ season opener.

Swift rocked a denim Versace corset top, jean shorts, and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs as they took on the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor was all smiles as she watched the game from a skybox alongside Travis' dad Ed Kelce and more friends and family.