Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Katy Perry’s ‘Both Kind & C**t' VMAs Speech Goes Viral

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are going viral following the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards!

The moment happened during Katy’s Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech. The “Firework” singer commented on how the LGBTQ+ community had taught her “you can be both kind and c**t.”

In a video posted by Bustle, Taylor hears the quip and turns to her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and smiles. He responds by pointing at her as she nods.

Swift celebrated Perry’s big night by singing and dancing along to her medley of hits that included “E.T.,” “Teenage Dream,” and “California Gurls.”

The women, who had a falling out years ago, have since patched things up. They famously appeared as a burger and french fries in Taylor’s 2019 video “You Need to Calm Down.”

Then, in 2020, Perry told Howard Stern that the musicians are “super friendly” now.

"What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” she said. "I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

Perry even attended Swift’s Eras tour stop in Sydney last March. Perry shared a video of herself singing along to “Bad Blood,” a song she reportedly inspired!

Meanwhile, the VMAs were a big night for Taylo,r too. Swift took home Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Song of the Summer, Best Direction, and Best Editing.

She broke Beyoncé's record for the most Moon Men. While Bey had set the bar at 25, Taylor now has 30.