Taylor Swift was the big winner on at the 2024 MTV VMAs!

Swift took home the Video of the Year Award for her video “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

As she accepted the honor, Swift recalled directing the video and the one person that brought joy to the set… her boyfriend Travis Kelce!

She recalled that after every take, "I would always just hear, like, someone cheering like, 'Woo!' like, from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot."

Taylor also took home Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Song of the Summer, Best Direction and Best Editing.

She also broke Beyoncé's record for the most Moon Men. While Bey had set the bar at 25, after tonight Taylor has 30.