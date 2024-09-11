Getty Images

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift rocked a plaid zippered corset dress and black gloves for the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Swift completed her pop-punk look with a choker and knee-high boots.

Many Swifties are speculating that her seemingly “Clueless”-inspired look could be a hint about the re-recording of her hit album “Reputation.”

This year, Swift has 12 nominations, already winning Song of the Summer for “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone.

Swift could be breaking a record tonight if she wins three more Moon Men, eclipsing Beyoncé’s 26 VMA wins.

Taylor is also nominated for big categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Leading up to the show, Swift had 23 VMAs to her name.

Less than 24 hours ago, Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Alongside a photo of her and her cat Benjamin Button, Taylor wrote on Instagram , “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”



She continued, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift confirmed, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz , who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

The singer went on to encourage everyone to vote. “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she said. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early.”

Swift made reference to Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance’s 2021 comments as she signed off, “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

It has been reported that Swift's endorsement brought 337,826 users to visit Vote.gov!