Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are out and about in New York City!

The couple was spotted attending the U.S. Open on Sunday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, where they watched the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner.

Swift chose a red and white gingham sun dress for the occasion, while Kelce looked preppy decked out in Gucci. He wore a white polo, white shorts, and a sweater with the signature red and green stripes, plus a matching bucket hat.

Travis' Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany also joined them in their box!

The sighting comes after Taylor and Travis attended model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster wedding on Saturday.

People reports Taylor wore a cream-colored Zimmermann Halliday Scallop Midi Dress paired with strappy heels for the nuptials, while Travis black slacks with a black button-down shirt. They both accessorized with gold jewelry.

Taylor was in Kansas City to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday. Swift attended the NFL season opener and was spotted leaving with Travis hand in hand.