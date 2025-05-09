@NisaKanat18/TMX

Is that you, Harry Styles?

The One Direction singer may have joined a crowd of thousands at the Vatican on Thursday as Pope Francis’ successor Pope Leo XIV was announced.

A gone-viral photo shows a man in the crowd who looks an awful lot like an undercover Harry, sporting a mustache and wearing a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a hat with the message, “Techno Is My Boyfriend.”

X user @NisaKanat18 posted the photo and wrote in a caption translated from Turkish, “While I was watching the Pope's announcement in St. Peter's Square, Harry Styles passed by me and our eyes met, I immediately photographed this memory. What a day!”

Adding to the legitimacy of the photo, Styles was just spotted in London last month sporting the same look… sans the hat.

Backgrid

On Thursday, Cardinal Robert Prevost became the 267th Pope and first American pontiff. His chosen papal name will be Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti shared the news from the central balcony in St. Peter’s Square, telling the crowd, "Habemus Papam!” which translates to: “We have a pope!”

Prevost then made his first appearance, telling the faithful, "Peace be with you."