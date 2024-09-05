Travis Kelce Doesn’t Mind Being Taylor Swift’s Arm Candy: ‘It’s the Life I Chose’

Getty Images

Travis Kelce is dishing on his relationship with Taylor Swift and his new Pepsi commercial in a pre-recorded interview with “CBS Mornings.”

Kelce is part of a star-studded cast that recreated Pepsi’s 2004 Gladiator commercial, which featured Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Pink and Enrique Iglesias.

Travis, dressed as a gladiator, sat down with Jamie Yuccas on set, and she asked him about being Taylor’s arm candy.

The 34-year-old smiled, saying, “It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it.”

Kelce added, “It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements.”

When pressed for his favorite Swift song, the Kansas City Chiefs player insisted, “Oh, a bunch of them. They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one. You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all.”

Travis now has the Chiefs kingdom and the Swifties behind him. He said of people rooting for him, “I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with. I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

His family is enjoying some fame, too. Kelce shared, “Everyone’s loving it. Mama [Donna] Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad [Ed Kelce] is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason [Kelce] has always been a pro at it,” he said of his brother, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

