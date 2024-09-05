Getty Images

Baby, let the games begin! Taylor Swift showed her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening game of the season on Thursday.

Swift rocked a denim Versace corset top, jean shorts and red thigh-high boots as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs as they play against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a video shared on X, Taylor acknowledged cameras as she strutted her way inside, saying, "Hello... How are you guys?"

Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has entered the building. #ChiefsKingdom #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/ybGbzNsB7R @RobCollinsTV

Earlier in the day, an Arrowhead Stadium security source confirmed to The Athletic that the pop star would be in attendance.

A year ago, Taylor attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift, decked out in Chiefs gear, cheered Kelce on from a suite while sitting next to his mom Donna. The sighting seemed to confirm weeks of romance rumors.

Since going public with their relationship, Taylor and Travis have shown support to each other at countless games and concerts!

During the off-season, Kelce attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Europe. In February, Swift was also on hand for the Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis just dished on their relationship in an interview with “CBS Mornings” while shooting a commercial for Pepsi.

Travis, dressed as a gladiator, sat down with Jamie Yuccas on set, and she asked him about being Taylor’s arm candy.

The 34-year-old smiled, saying, “It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it.”

Kelce added, “It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements.”

Killer Trav’s sit-down comes as his team took aim at an “entirely false and fabricated” document detailing a post-Taylor breakup publicity plan that spread like wildfire on the Internet.