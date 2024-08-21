Getty Images

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her shows in Vienna following a foiled terrorist plot.

Now, Taylor is addressing the matter after wrapping up the European leg of her Eras Tour.

She wrote on Instagram, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Taylor was originally scheduled to play at Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to 10.

Swift then took extreme safety measures for her five shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

She noted, “I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

Taylor emphasized, “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Swift admitted that she experienced a “rollercoaster of emotions” when she hit the stage in London after cancelling her Vienna dates.