Jason & Travis Kelce Sign $100M ‘New Heights’ Podcast Deal

Jason and Travis Kelce just landed a mega $100-million podcast deal!

The brothers are headed to Amazon’s Wondery studio with their hugely popular “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” show.

Jason and Travis said in a statement, "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights.’ We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"

A press release explains the deal will give Wondery ad-sales representation and a distribution deal. The podcast studio will have “rights to monetize and distribute audio and video podcast episodes.”

Fans can listen on their favorite podcast platforms or head to Wondery+ for early and ad-free access.

Swifties will recall that “New Heights” is where Travis first tried to shoot his shot with girlfriend Taylor Swift back in July 2023.

At the time, he talked about going to her Kansas City show and trying to meet her. Travis explained, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

He went on, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Taylor later referenced the podcast when she told Time of their relationship, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”