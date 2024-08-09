Getty Images

This week, news broke that a terrorist plot was foiled days before Taylor Swift was supposed to perform at her Vienna concerts.

Due to safety reasons, Swift’s concerts were canceled at Ernst Happel Stadium, site of the planned attacks.

A source told The Sun that Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce had to comfort her over the phone, since he’s thousands of miles away at training camp for the upcoming NFL season.

The source said, “Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.”

“You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note,” they added. "He always wants to make her laugh, and he loves to hear her laugh and feel good. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better."

Travis reportedly even considered flying over to Austria to be by Taylor’s side.

The source said, “He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way.”

“That was a bit of a crisis moment because you never know how to deal with that, and having the concerts canceled isn’t common or frequent at all, as this kind of situation with a terrorist threat is very scary and has to be taken seriously to keep everyone safe,” the source explained.

According to the insider, Kelce was “relieved” that the concerts were canceled, saying, “It’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context.”

Swift was reportedly “devastated” after she canceled her three shows in Vienna.

A source told The Mirror, "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her. But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans.”

The insider added, "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester [in 2017] is still very vivid in everyone's minds. But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."