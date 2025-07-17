Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year, but would she ever consider getting married again?

During a concert in Spain on Wednesday, Lopez saw a fan sign, which read, “J.Lo, marry me?”

In a video posted on X, she told the crowd, “I think I’m done with that.”

Acknowledging her four failed marriage, Lopez quipped, “I’ve tried that a few times.”

In response to footage of Lopez reacting to the sign, a fan praised the singer for being “soooo real.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after over two years of marriage.

Affleck aside, Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony (2004-2014), Cris Judd (2001-2003), and Ojani Noa (1997-1998).