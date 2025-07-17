Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding Raymond Boodarian, the man arrested in connection with the double murder of “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband Thomas Deluca.

Raymond, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court Thursday.

He is accused of breaking into the couple’s Encino home last Thursday while they were out. According to reports, when the couple returned home, Boodarian allegedly shot them both to death.

Page Six reports Boodarian was living in a condo less than 15 minutes away from the couple, and his neighbors told the paper they were scared of him.

One neighbor shared, “We had a lot of problems with him because he’s taking drugs. Every now and then he would be outside high. The neighbors complained and they come and arrest him.”

He added, “I’m afraid. I’m frightened of him.”

Another local said Boodarian would walk the streets like a zombie, revealing, “He would sit in front of my friend’s house just staring and smiling. He did that on multiple occasions, sometimes in his own house, just looking out the window and smiling.”

The L.A. Times adds that Boodarian had a violent rap sheet.

The paper states, “On June 27, 2024, Boodarian pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery. On the same day, he was charged with battery on a person, exhibiting a deadly weapon and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. A third misdemeanor battery was alleged to have occurred in February 2024.”

The Times reported all charges were dropped for reasons tied to his mental health.

And “Extra” has also learned more about Robin from those who knew her best.

Season 14 “American Idol” contestant Rayvon Owen opened up to us about hearing the devastating news from fellow contestant and winner Nick Fradiani.

Rayvon shared, “It felt like a nightmare, it felt surreal to see the headlines pop up and it be about someone you know… I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around it… I’m getting chills right now thinking about it.”

He said of Nick telling him the tragic news, “He broke the news, he said, ‘You seen this? You see what's going on? I said, ‘No, I actually just woke up from a nap,’ so it kinda scared me out of my sleep.”

Owen just saw Robin last month at an “Idol” reunion.