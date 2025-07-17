Getty Images

A suspect has been charged in the deaths of “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

FOX 11 reports, Raymond Boodarian, 22, was charged with two counts of murder and one count residential burglary with a person present.

The outlet adds, “The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as well as firearm allegations.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Fox 11 adds that Boodarian did appear in court on Thursday, but his arraignment was postponed until Aug. 20.He will remain in jail without bail.