How Jack McBrayer Keeps in Touch with ‘30 Rock’ Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Zillow Gone Wild” is back for Season 2!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with host Jack McBrayer at Planet Hollywood New York, where he dished on what to expect in the new season.

He said, “We got a lot of wild houses. We have 30 houses that we saw this season. We go all over the country, places I’ve never even been before.”

“I think this season, HGTV let us see more opulent, more expensive houses, which allows people to make crazier choices,” Jack went on about the show, which is inspired by the famous Instagram account.

According to McBrayer, the show’s fans try to get in on the action and “submit houses that they’ve seen on Zillow.”

Jack is busy with hosting the show, but he makes an effort to keep in touch with his “30 Rock” co-stars.

He shared, “It’s such an important part of my career and also my life, so I have a lot of gratitude and I treasure those people.”

Along with calling his co-stars on their birthdays, McBrayer added, “Anytime we’re in the same city, we try to track each other down.”