Gwyneth Paltrow Ended Madonna Friendship for This Shocking Reason, Book Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow’s life has included famous love affairs with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, friendship fallouts with Winona Ryder and Madonna, an Oscar, divorces, and a $250-million wellness empire.

Now, fans are getting an inside look at Paltrow’s private life like never before in the bombshell new biography “Gwyneth: The Biography” from fashion writer Amy Odell.

The book covers everything — private schools, nepotism, privilege, and the inner workings of Hollywood. People magazine’s new cover story has exclusive experts from the book, and there are some shockers!

According to the book, Gwyneth and Madonna became friends years after the popstar wrote a note encouraging the Oscar winner to stop smoking while she was in high school.

The book also detailed Gwyneth and Madonna’s alleged falling out. One of the excerpts read, “Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and [Chris] Martin were vacationing. Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange.”

The two haven’t been photographed together since 2010.

In excerpts obtained by People magazine, Odell writes, “Madonna then insisted Gwyneth and Martin join her for a big group dinner at a long table where Madonna went off on her daughter, Lourdes. Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior. ‘I can’t be around this woman anymore,’ Martin told Gwyneth. ‘She’s awful.' Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship.”

The book also discusses Gwyneth’s friendship fallout with Winona Ryder.

In the late ’90s, the two were the subject of feud rumors over Gwyneth’s movie “Shakespeare in Love.”

An excerpt reads, “After a story about Gwyneth allegedly stealing the script from Winona’s coffee table reached the media, Gwyneth told friends that Ryder had started the rumor, and insisted she’d received the script through her agent.”

In 2015, Paltrow addressed the script-stealing rumor, calling it an “urban myth.” She told Howard Stern, “I swear to God I did not, I’m raising my right hand on the Bible.”

Five years before that, Gwyneth had people wondering if she was talking about her past friendship with Winona.

In a Goop newsletter, she wrote, “Back in the day, I had a ‘frenemy’ who, as it turned out, was pretty hell-bent on taking me down. This person really did what they could to hurt me. I was deeply upset, I was angry, I was all of those things you feel when you find out that someone you thought you liked was venomous and dangerous. I restrained myself from fighting back.”

Paltrow admitted, “I tried to take the high road. But one day I heard that something unfortunate and humiliating had happened to this person. And my reaction was deep relief and… happiness. There went the high road.”