Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been forced to cancel her Eras Tour shows in Vienna after a terrorist plot was uncovered.

Austrian concert promoter Barracua Music posted a statement that read, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” They said tickets would be refunded within 10 business days.

On Wednesday, two men were arrested for their connection to alleged planned attacks at Ernst Happel Stadium, where Taylor’s three shows was scheduled to take place from August 8-10.

One of the men, 19, allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The arrests were made after a raid was done on the 19-year’s home in Ternitz, where various chemicals and substances were found.

While the raid was underway, nearby residents were allegedly evacuated and there were road closures.

During a press conference, Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl told the press that the men were radicalized through the Internet and had plans on how to execute the attacks.

Just days ago, Morgan Wallen’s Kansas City concert, which was attended by Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes, was delayed due to a “terroristic threat.”

The Jackson County Prosecutor said in a statement, "An Illinois man has been charged with a felony after he threatened on social media to shoot two individuals at a concert Friday night at Arrowhead in Kansas City."