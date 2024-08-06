Isabela Ferrer Says Taylor Swift Helped Her Get ‘It Ends with Us’ Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Isabela Ferrer hit the NYC premiere of “It Ends with Us” in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry — all styled by her co-star Blake Lively!

“Extra's” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Isabela, who revealed that Blake’s BFF Taylor Swift helped her get the role!

She said, “[Taylor] was a helpful part of the audition, which I found out later when I got it and that rocked my world.”

Ferrer added, “I have no words.”

Isabela plays the younger version of Blake’s character Lily Bloom, and she shared the advice Blake gave her for her first-ever movie role.

Isabela commented, “She said, ‘You just have to trust that you’ve got it, you know.’ If you have your own self-assurance, you know that you’re meant to be there and you have that self-worth. That is what’s going to take you far.’”

Isabela felt “so lucky” to have Blake as part of her support system in the industry. Isabela gushed, “She’s an angel. She is a guiding light. She is a force. Everything you would want as a mentor, as somebody to look up to. It’s a dream.”

Ferrer was happy to play such a “dynamic” character, saying, “It’s a privilege.”

Isabela also showed some love for her scene partner Alex Neustaedter, saying, “He did such great work and he was so wonderful to work with.”

Ferrer recently attended the premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” saying the movie was “so good.”