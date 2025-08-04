Scheana Shay Trusts Brock Davies '99 Percent' After Affair, Talks Baby #2 Plans (Exclusive)

Instagram

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Scheana Shay has been dropping bombshells with the release of her memoir “My Good Side," and now she's dropping a new fashion collab with SHEIN!

"Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Scheana about the reception that she’s received from the book, as well as her new curated clothing collection.

Scheana said the response to her book has “been good for the most part.”

She noted, “I have stayed out of the comment section because I know people are just having a field day with their opinions and that's great. You know, if something's polarizing and people are talking, that's the point. But overall, so far, this will be my fifth stop on tour, and everyone I've met, everyone who's read the book just really loves it, can relate to so many different stories in it. And it was important for me, if I'm going to put out a memoir, I'm going to put it all out there. I am a literal open book and if I left one thing out, I just felt it would be inauthentic to who I am. So, I put it all out there and it was just kind of one of those things where I'm like, I put it out and then I don't look back."

One of the many stories in the book — Shay’s 2007 relationship with Jesse Metcalfe, who recently said he hasn’t read the book, but was happy to be portrayed in a positive light.

She said, "I loved seeing that… Everything I said about him was completely accurate. He was such a gentleman. I mean, dating him was like a real-life fairy tale. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, John Tucker,' and now we're in the same room, and it was a really fun time. It was short-lived, but also, I mean, I had just turned 22, like he was my date for my 22nd birthday, and I also wasn't trying to super settle down then. I had a long-term relationship for seven years, my entire adolescence. So when I moved out to L.A. after college, I mean, I wanted to date around. I wanted to be single. So there was definitely a lot of overlapping in those days, but no one was my boyfriend and I was living my best life."

Shay also discussed her relationship with husband Brock Davies, who confessed that he was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their daughter Summer Moon.

As for how difficult it was to relieve such a painful moment, Scheana said, “Yeah, it was something we went back and forth with. ‘Are we gonna put it in the book? Are we not?’ And the first draft that I had written, it was very vague. I didn't give a lot of details. I'm like, 'Well, this is a way to say it but not say it all,' and he was like, ‘There's no way that's going in the book. Absolutely not.’ And I'm like, ‘Well, it might, and it's not your decision.’"

She continued, "But he's like, ‘No, what I'm saying is if you're going to put it in the book, say it all. Don't beat around the bush. Don't have this vague description of it. Say it in more detail.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And so after several months of conversations, several sessions of couples therapy, we both just realized that if I'm going to tell my story, I'm gonna put out a memoir, it would be extremely inauthentic to leave out a literal chapter of my life. So this was something that we both agreed on as a family was gonna go in the book. We would deal with any backlash as it comes. But we're a united front. I love my family. I have forgiven him. I trust him 99 percent, and, you know, we're working through it."

She added, “But people make mistakes and he made that mistake more than once, which you know, was devastating. But I didn't feel like it should have ended our relationship. He has proven to be an amazing father to Summer and an incredible partner to me. So, at the end of the day, that's what really matters.”

Shay also opened about their plans to have another baby via surrogate, saying, "Yeah. So, I froze my eggs seven years ago. So, now it's his turn to go and fertilize those eggs. That'll be the next step we take. We have to, you know, see once the eggs unfreeze, how many are viable and once they're fertilized and tested and all of that. So, it'll be a slow process. I'm not ready for another baby just yet. Even if I'm not carrying the baby and don't have the hormones and the pumping or feeding every 3 hours, I still want to enjoy some time with the little family that I have now.”

What are her feelings on the new cast of “Vanderpump Rules”? She answered, “I felt like it was time, to be honest. There was really nowhere we could go…So, I'm happy for the new cast. You know, they get their shot in this crazy reality world that we're in. I'm friends with a couple of the girls, so I've gotten some stories and I think it'll be good.

Scheana hasn’t spoken to Lisa Vanderpump “in a while.”