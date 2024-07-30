Getty Images

On Monday, a horrific stabbing occurred at a dance class celebrating Taylor Swift’s music in Southport, England.

Three children died and several others were injured in the attack, which has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was taken into custody on “suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

Following the tragedy, the Merseyside Police released a statement, saying, “The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years. Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

Swift was “completely in shock” over the tragedy.

Instagram

She wrote on Instagram, “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also devastated by what happened.

The King said in a statement, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport.”