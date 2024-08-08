Getty Images

Taylor Swift is reportedly “devastated” after she canceled her three Eras Tour shows at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna due to a foiled terror plot.

A source tells The Mirror, "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her. But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans.”

The insider added, "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester [in 2017] is still very vivid in everyone's minds. But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."

Austrian concert promoter Barracua Music announced the cancelation on Wednesday stating, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” They said tickets would be refunded within 10 business days.

The decision to cancel the concerts came after two male suspects, ages 17 and 19, were arrested. Authorities allege that they were plotting to attack concertgoers outside the stadium using knives and self-made explosives. The Associated Press reports both suspects were inspired by the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Swift will head back to London next for a series of shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15 to August 20.