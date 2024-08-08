Getty Images

There are new details surrounding the foiled terrorist attack at one of Taylor Swift’s canceled Vienna Eras Tour shows.

CBS News reports authorities have searched the home of a second suspect and found Islamic State and al Qaeda material.

The 17-year-old had reportedly been working for a company that provides services to the concert venue, Ernst Happel Stadium. He was arrested near the stadium.

The male suspect is an Austrian citizen with Turkish and Croatian roots.

Authorities allege that the teen and a 19-year-old man were plotting to attack concertgoers outside the stadium using knives and self-made explosives.

CBS News reports Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated on Thursday, "The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented.”

Karner also confirmed that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

It was previously reported that the two arrests were made after a raid was done on the 19-year-old’s home in Ternitz, where various chemicals and substances were found.

Deadline reports that functional explosive devices, other bomb-making material as well as knives and machetes were also found in the search.

The site adds that police say the 19-year-old made a full confession and stated he planned to kill himself in the attack.

Now, a source tells The Mirror that Taylor did not want to cancel her shows, but simply couldn’t take the risk.

The insider explained, "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her. But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans.”

The source added, "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester [in 2017] is still very vivid in everyone's minds. But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."

For now, tickets to the shows will be refunded.

Austrian concert promoter Barracua Music posted a statement on Wednesday that read, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

They promised tickets would be refunded within 10 business days.

Swift will head back to London next for a series of shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15 to August 20.