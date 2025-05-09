Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is dropping hints about the name of his third child!

Rihanna 37, and the rapper 36, announced her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, and Seth Meyers had to ask about the baby news when A$AP stopped by his show.

A$AP, who was a co-chair at the gala, was a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” alongside Anna Wintour.

Seth congratulated Rocky, and asked, “So, your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name?

A$AP replied, “For sure… Yes.”

The couple also shares RZA, 2, and Riot, 22, months, while A$AP’s real name is Rakim Mayers and Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

"Extra" was on the blue carpet when A$AP confirmed her pregnancy to “CBS This Morning’s” Nate Burleson. When asked to complete the sentence, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is...” the rapper answered, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever. Just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?”

Rihanna later debuted her growing baby bump in a skirt-suit by Marc Jacobs.

The look accentuated her baby bump with a form-fitting cut that included a polka-dot tie, cropped blazer, and oversized fedora.

The “Diamonds” singer was also on hand for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Ban Met Gala after-party at Gene’s in New York City.