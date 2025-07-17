WNBA Icon Diana Taurasi Says Stay-at-Home Moms Are ‘the Real Heroes’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Stewart Cook

On Wednesday, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi hit the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYS, where she was honored with the Icon Award.

“Extra's" special correspondent Robin Arzón spoke with Diana, who reflected on how she has always prided herself on showing up and doing the work, no matter what.

Though she’s retired from basketball, Diana is busier than ever, chasing her kids around, calling stay-at-home moms “the real heroes.”

Robin also gave Diana a little “this or that” quiz about her workout preferences.

Diana's red carpet appearance comes just weeks before the release of her documentary "Taurasi," which streams August 7 on Prime Video.