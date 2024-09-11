Halsey Says Landing Britney Spears Sample Was ‘Childhood Dream’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Halsey was looking red-hot on the black carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Halsey, who recently sampled Britney Spears on her song “Lucky.”

She commented, “I’ve been literally living my childhood dream the past few months, like, ever since it happened.”

The song is off her upcoming fifth album, “The Great Impersonator.” She teased, “It’s sort of like an exploration about what it would be like if I were a musician in the ’70s, the ’80s, and ’90s.”

Halsey also confessed to some nerves leading up to her VMA performance, which will include some surprise guests!