Celebrity News June 05, 2024
Halsey Gives Health Update as She Reveals Diagnosis
Halsey is updating fans on her health battle, after posting that she was “lucky to be alive” and sharing her new single “The End.”
In a follow up, she explained, “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release.”
Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, continued, “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”
She explained, “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out.”
In her previous post, she had shared a carousel of videos and images of her receiving treatment, making music and more.
At the time, she did not confirm her diagnosis, but did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Halsey also released the lyric video for “The End,” singing about her ailments in lines like: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."