Halsey Reveals She’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ as She Debuts Single ‘The End’

Halsey, 29, is opening up about her health on Instagram, revealing she’s “lucky to be alive” while dropping her new single “The End.”

The artist, who uses she/they pronouns, wrote, Llong story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

Halsey ended the message by tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The post featured a carousel of videos and images. In the first video, she sits on the couch and rubs her calves, saying, "I feel like an old lady. I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30, I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously."

In the next video, the star wears a mask in the hospital stating, “Today is day one of treatment.”

Fans then see her with a shaved head playing her guitar and then a montage of treatment videos and photos including her hooked up to IVs and sleeping at the hospital.

Halsey also released the lyric video for “The End,” singing about her ailments in lines like: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."

The star has chronicled her health issues on social media over the years.

In 2022, less than a year after welcoming son Ender, she shared on Instagram Stories, "Obviously, my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [an allergic reaction that could be fatal] a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

At the time, they said it took “seeing a hundred thousand doctors” to find they are suffering from “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome]… and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause to some of these things that may be another type of auto immune disease.” They added, “And I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis."