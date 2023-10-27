Getty Images

Halsey, 29, and Avan Jogia, 31, are taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple appeared to make it Instagram official on Thursday with pics from an event where they posed with their arms around each other and even held hands.

The stars were twinning in black latex, with Halsey in a stunning strapless Luis De Javier gown with a train, and Avan in black latex pants and a trench coat paired with a crop top.

Halsey wore her hair in an updo and seemed to embrace the Halloween season with her makeup, which included a special design around her eyes.

Rumors about the singer and “Victorious” alum started swirling last month when they were spotted kissing in photos posted by Page Six.

The two didn’t seem to mind being surrounded by a crowd of people, cozying up in public while spending time together at Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California.

They were first spotted together in June while hanging out at the beach in Barcelona.