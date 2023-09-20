New Couple Alert! Halsey & Avan Jogia Spotted Kissing

Getty Images

Months after her split from Alev Aydin, it looks like Halsey has a new man!

On Monday, Halsey, 28, was photographed kissing actor Avan Jogia, 31, in photos obtained by PageSix.

The two didn’t seem to mind being surrounding by a crowd of people, the two were seen cozying up in public while spending time together at Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California.

Over the weekend, they were spotted at a flea market in Silverlake.

They were first spotted together in June while hanging out at the beach in Barcelona.

In April, news broke about Halsey’s split with Alev.

A source told "Extra" that the two ended amicably and are focused on co-parenting their son Ender.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Halsey is asking for full physical custody of Ender.

The court documents were filed to establish child custody, visitation, and child support ahead of Halsey's tour schedule this summer.

In the papers, Halsey requested that “reasonable visitation” be given to Alev.

Since Halsey and Alev weren’t married, the docs would allow them to travel with Ender.

While Halsey wanted full physical custody, they are requesting joint legal custody, which means Alev would be able to be part of the decision-making regarding their son’s schooling, medical issues, and religion.