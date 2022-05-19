Halsey Claps Back at ‘U Look Sick’ Comments Amid Health Battle

Halsey is in the midst of a health battle, and is hitting back at commenters who say they look “sick.”

The singer took to TikTok to post a video to the tune of Walworth & Howell’s “I Already Know.” Halsey, who looks super glam in the video, just sort of stares off into space as comments populate the screen.

TikTok

One says, “Halsey u look sick,” another says, “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones.” Someone else writes, “She’s too thin :/.”

The 27-year-old star — who uses she/they pronouns — wrote in the caption, “’u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Halsey just launched their Love is Power tour despite battling multiple health issues.

Earlier this month, the mom, who gave birth to son Ender 9 months ago, shared on Instagram Stories, "Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [an allergic reaction that could be fatal] a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It took “seeing a hundred thousand doctors” to find they are suffering from “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome]… and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause to some of these things that may be another type of auto immune disease.” They added, “And I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome “is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls,” while Sjogren's syndrome “is a disorder of your immune system identified by its two most common symptoms — dry eyes and a dry mouth.”

WebMD describes mast cell activation syndrome as “a condition that causes mast cells to release an inappropriate amount of chemicals into your body. This causes allergy symptoms and a wide range of other symptoms.” The Cleveland Clinic describes POTS as “a condition that affects blood flow” and can cause symptoms like “lightheadedness, fainting and an uncomfortable, rapid increase in heartbeat — that come on when standing up from a reclining position and relieved by sitting or lying back down.”