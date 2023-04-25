Getty Images

Singer Halsey has called it quits with screenwriter Alev Aydin!

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Halsey is asking for full physical custody of their son Ender.

The court documents were filed to establish child custody, visitation, and child support.

Sources told the site that the two ended amicably and are focused on co-parenting their son.

In the papers, Halsey requested that “reasonable visitation” be given to Alev.

Since Halsey and Alev weren’t married, the docs would allow them to travel with Ender.

While Halsey wants full physical custody, they are requesting joint legal custody, which means Alev would be able to be part of the decision-making regarding their son’s schooling, medical issues, and religion.

Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender in the summer of 2021.

Months after giving birth, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Halsey, who gushed about motherhood. They said, “I love it so much. Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting.”

Halsey kept it real about work/life balance, commenting, “It’s definitely difficult to find balance. I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him.”

Halsey and Alev first sparked dating rumors in 2018 while working on a biopic that was never made.

The relationship inspired Halsey’s fourth studio album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”