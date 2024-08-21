Halsey, Lenny Kravitz & Other Big Stars Slated to Perform at 2024 VMAs

Getty Images

The 2024 VMAs have a superstar lineup slated to perform at this year’s show!

Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone and Lisa just joined the list, alongside previously announced artists Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.

This year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree Katy Perry will be on hand to perform a medley of her biggest hits!

Fans can check out the full list of nominees here, and cast their votes here through Friday, August 30.