Kamala Harris Has a Swift Response to Donald Trump's Anti-Taylor Message

Getty Images

Kamala Harris's campaign had a Swift response when rival Donald Trump went after one of her A-list supporters!

After Taylor Swift endorsed Harris on Tuesday, Trump woke up grumpy Sunday, posting on his Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

In response, the Harris-Walz campaign replied with a lengthy statement that incorporated many identifiable Swift lyrics from 28 different songs and a nod to the album "1989."

The songs represented are:

“Safe & Sound,” “Down Bad,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “Champagne Problems,” “The Man,” “Call It What You Want,” “Nothing New,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Better Than Revenge,” “Sad, Beautiful, Tragic,” “But Daddy, I Love Him,” “I Forgot That You Existed,” “Out of the Woods,” “Blank Space,” “Begin Again,” “Long Live,” “All Too Well,” “The Last Time,” “End Game,” “Breathe,” “The Story of Us,” “Back to December,” “Enchanted,” “Fearless,” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

The full statement:

We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad.

Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people.

His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is “too emotional” to be president.

Call it What You Want, but it’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

After a “seething, unhinged, incoherent” debate performance that Republicans deemed “a disaster,” Trump and his inner circle of extremists can’t seem to Shake it Off as the Bad Blood between Trump, his running mate, and his own party boils.

Don’t take our word for it, though – listen to Trump himself, who spent his time on and off the debate stage with no plans and no solutions for the American people, acting like nothing is Better Than Revenge:

Trump’s Sad, B̶e̶a̶u̶t̶i̶f̶u̶l̶, Tragic Week:

Trump brought an extremist who promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories to a 9/11 memorial

Trump was praised and celebrated by neo-Nazi hate groups for amplifying their message on the debate stage

Trump’s running mate floated privatizing the VA, putting benefits for veterans and military families on the chopping block

Trump repeatedly refused to say on the debate stage whether he would veto a national abortion ban. Vice President Harris held him accountable for overturning Roe v. Wade and ripping away women’s freedoms

His running mate confirmed this morning that he was wrong to say Trump would not veto a national abortion ban, saying “he’s learned his lesson” about ascribing positions to Trump that he does not have

New reporting revealed that Trump twice hosted a “white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer” at his country club

Trump’s advisor was deemed too extreme even for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Conservative economists confirmed that Trump’s economic plan would “increase the risk of a recession” and increase inflation

And Oh My God You Should Have Seen the American People’s Faces