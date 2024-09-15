Donald Trump Bluntly Declares on Truth Social: 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT'

Getty Images

Look what she made him do!

Donald Trump has responded angrily to Taylor Swift's endorsement of his presidential rival, VP Kamala Harris, posting on his Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Truth Social

There is no indication of whether focus-group info or other polling sparked the reply five days after Swift's wholehearted endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket, but it was in keeping with Trump's approach to people he views as enemies.

Swift broke her silence on the 2024 presidential election by endorsing the Democratic candidate Tuesday, following an explosive presidential debate in which Harris appeared to get the better of Trump.





Alongside a photo of herself and her cat Benjamin Button, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”



She continued, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift confirmed, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

The singer went on to encourage everyone to vote. “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she said. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early.”

Swift made reference to Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance's 2021 comments as she signed off, “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”