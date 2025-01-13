Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is speaking up for incarcerated firefighters — prisoners in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who have been used to fight the L.A. wildfires.

Over the weekend, Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community."

“There are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us,” Kim noted.

Tagging California governor Gavin Newsom, she emphasized, “They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes."

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, over 900 incarcerated firefighters have been at work “around the clock cutting fire lines and removing fuel from behind structures to slow fire spread” as part of the fight against the wildfires that have been plaguing the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other parts of Los Angeles.

Though the minimum wage in California is $16.50 an hour, incarcerated firefighters are paid between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, based on their skills.

The CDCR said, “During emergencies, crews can work a 24-hour shift, followed by 24 hours of rest. For example, for one 24-hour shift during an active emergency, the lowest skill level would earn $26.90 per day. They are paid during rest periods, as well."

Along with the wages, the incarcerated firefighters also get two days removed from their sentence per day served.

Kardashian is asking Newsom to “do what no governor has done in 4 decades and raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate (that) honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes."

Kim is known as an advocate for criminal justice reform. She recently pleaded for the release of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents.

After former L.A. District Attorney George Gascon recommended resentencing for the brothers, she reacted on Instagram, “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months.”